JML Entertainment Announces Plans for New Short Film "Entry Level"

Writer, comedian and filmmaker, Javier Ortiz, is turning to crowdfunding for his first short film ENTRY LEVEL, a narrative about a recent college grad trying to find his first real job in the corporate world. While working at a retail shop the lead character uncovers a dark secret from his employer when he discovers his boss is using the space as an illegal lab for human cloning. Co-workers are being used in the experiments.



The story is a cross between Office Space and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. “Many events are loosely based on true events that happened to me when I was unable to find a job in my field, except for the cloning part. My brain just works out in weird ways sometimes and I always imagine something cool would happen in those mysterious doors at places I worked at, but that was never the case,” Ortiz said.



For the past year Javier Ortiz has also been a member of the group Dumbshit Mountain. They received lots of media coverage after being featured on Tosh.0, Yahoo News, Newsweek, Cracked.com and others.



The fund-raising campaign link: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/entry-level



The film's story was co-written by Alexander Belfor. Michael Gaffey will star along with Javier Ortiz. “Entry Level” is produced by JML Entertainment with Valerie Walbrandt and Alexander Belfor as producers. Jason Lombardo is the Executive Producer.



SOCIAL MEDIA: https://www.facebook.com/entrylevelmovie



