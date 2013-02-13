JMN Logistics Provides Auto Transportation and Shipping Services

Maryland Heights, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Individuals who are in need of auto shipping or transportation will surely enjoy the top quality services provided by JMN Logistics. Back when it was established in 1999, JMN Logistics evolved in to a national leader in the field of automotive transport by providing superior quality transportation services to private individuals, car dealers, car manufacturers, auto auctions and even rental agencies. Throughout the years, JMN Logistics has a steadily growing fleet along with a carrier network of about more than 3000 vehicle haulers all over the nation.



The achievement of JMN Logistics in the field of automobile transportation was due to the emphasis of the company on providing a committed line of drivers, experienced and skilled personnel and high-end technology and equipment. A good aspect with this company is that despite superior level services, their prices are still competitive and definitely worth the cost.



JMN Logistics emphasizes on the important of high-end and latest technology. As their mission, the company utilizes technology as their foremost tool in order to guarantee unparalleled automobile transportation services in terms of dependability, service and safety. JMN Logistics the most innovative operating system when it comes to the field of shipping and storage.



Due to the experienced and skilled personnel of JMN Logistics, along with high-end technology, this company only ensures the best auto transportation service that cannot be matched by other similar companies out there. With an emphasis on providing good client experience, JMN Logistics is considered as the best option if automobile transportation services are required.



For more information regarding the automobile transportation services of JMN Logistics, simply get in touch:



About JMN Logistics

The company aims to provide superior quality automobile transportation and shipping services that has a nationwide reach. Ever since it started, JMN Logistics has attained a remarkable growth throughout the years. The company started out with only 7 employees, but today it has hundreds of employees. The staff of JMN Logistics includes highly trained and experienced customer support and car carrier drivers.



JMN Logistics, LLC

2050 Creve Coeur Mill Rd.

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Toll Free: (877) JMN-HAUL

Fax: (314) 317-9491

Website: http://www.jmnhaul.com



Jon Nuckolls – Owner/President

Email: jonn@jmnhaul.com

Cindy Darnell – Chief Operating Officer

Email: cindyd@jmnhaul.com