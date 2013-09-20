JMS Enterprises Announces Certification for Carpet Cleaning in Philadelphia PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- JMS Enterprises’ has obtained industry certifications in the following areas. Carpet Cleaning, Carpet Repair, Odor Control, Commercial Carpet Maintenance, Upholstry & Fabric Cleaning, Water Damage Restoration. Clients looking for carpet cleaning in Philadelphia, Lansdale, Abington, Huntington Valley, King of Prussia, Norristown, Valley Forge, Worcester and adjacent cities or towns can rely upon JMS Enterprises. Certification was provided by IICRC. Potential customers for carpet cleaning in the Philadelphia area will immediately identify the most skilled and dedicated technicians and businesses in the field, who have set themselves apart through training, experience, and comprehensive examinations.



They provide all types of carpet cleaning services including Truck mount steam extraction, Dry cleaning, Encapsulation cleaning and many others. Adding to this, their four step quality carpet cleaning process involving Consultation & Pre-Cleaning, Spot Removal & Pre-conditioning, Steam Cleaning & Extraction, and 100% No Risk Guarantee, offers desired results.



While elaborating carpet cleaning, Ambler, a representative stated, “Carpet cleaning increases the life of your carpets and also enhances the feel of the carpet. We provide our world class carpet cleaning facilities in Abington, Huntington Valley, King of Prussia, Norristown, Valley Forge, Worcester and adjacent cities/towns.”



Other than carpet and upholstery cleaning, JMS also provides services like Tile cleaning in Blue Bell, Water Damage Restoration Service, Duct and Dryer Vent Cleaning, Grout cleaning in Philadelphia, just to name a few. The company's sole aim is to provide full customer satisfaction, and with their specialized services, they dominate cleaning industry.



About JMS Enterprises

JMS Enterprises is a locally owned company and has been providing superior service since 1973. They are known as, “the” healthy home service provider, providing the art of healthy homes and work environments for over 37 years. All of their technicians are certified by the IICRC. They are thoroughly screened and background checks are performed on each technician. Each technician is bonded and brings to JMS Enterprises no less than 6 years’ experience in carpet care. The proactive customer care section responds to emergency calls immediately day or night. JMS Enterprises prides itself on ‘being there’ for all of their customers.



For more information, please visit: http://www.jmscarpetcare.com



Phone:

(PA) 215-874-0751

(NJ) 856-432-4401

Fax: 215-706-0272