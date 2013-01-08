JMS Enterprises Announces Four Phase Guarantee on Carpet Cleaning Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- JMS Enterprises, a leading service provider of carpet cleaning in Ft Washington and other areas, recently announced four phase guarantee on its carpet cleaning services. Every job they do come with their iron-clad, risk free guarantee and if clients are not happy with their work, they’ll re-clean the area for free. JMS Enterprises have now been providing art of healthy homes and work environments for over 37 years. Clients of JMS Enterprises get 100% money back guarantee if they are not completely satisfied with the services.



To ensure clients are completely satisfied with the service that they are receiving when they hire JMS Enterprises to clean their carpet, technicians of this firm of carpet cleaning in Hatfield walk through their 28 Point Quality Inspection Checklist with clients. If clients are unhappy with any phase of the work, the technician will correct the problem or we will return 100% of client's payment. JMS has complete confidence on the quality of their work which has led them to offer their customers this amazing money back guaranteed services.



JMS Enterprises is a local owned company and has been providing superior service since 1973. Their fleet comprises of 8 trucks and 14 technicians. Their phone lines are staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They respond to emergency calls immediately day or night. JMS Enterprises prides itself on being there for all of customers. No matter what the situation is, JMS Enterprises will work to get it resolved immediately. JMS Enterprises provide services of carpet cleaning in Huntington Valley Glenside, Hatboro, Jenkintown, Lafayette Hill, Montgomeryville, Collegeville, Yardley and many others.



About JMS Enterprises

JMS Enterprises, a healthy home service provider, has been performing this art of healthy homes and work environments for over 37 years.



