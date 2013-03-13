JMS Enterprises Is Constantly Growing as an Upholstery & Carpet Cleaning Specialist Firm in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- JMS Enterprises has become a prominent name in upholstery & carpet cleaning in the state of Pennsylvania. The company is providing a host of cleaning services for homes and offices in the areas of Glenside, Hatboro, Jenkintown, Lafayette Hill, Montgomeryville, Collegeville, Yardley and many others.



The company is having more than three decades of experience in the carpet cleaning in Philadelphia industry and they consider integrity, commitment to service, and priority to customer satisfaction as the main factors behind their survival and constant growth.



JMS Enterprise provides a four phase guarantee to their customers, viz. 100% money back guarantee if customer is not completely satisfied; on time service paying to the customer (instead of taking payment from the customer); clean carpets for 60 days, or cleaning them again for free; home sale guarantee, i.e., if the customer sells the house within 6 months of having the carpets cleaned, JMS cleans the carpets for free as a gift to the buyer of customer’s house.



The president of JMS Enterprises, Jan Sandler seems to be a very robust and confident person. He says “JMS Enterprises is the only company with “28 Point Quality Inspection Checklist” in the carpet cleaning blue bell industry — built for your satisfaction. It’s a checklist that has taken 37 years to perfect!”



The company’s range of services include: Carpet Cleaning, Rug Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Draperies & Window Treatment, Water Damage Restoration, Duct & Dryer Went Cleaning, Carpet Stretching, Marble Restoration, to name a few. Over the years, the firm has exhibited a constant growth in both the range and scope of the services it renders.



About JMS Enterprise

JMS Enterprises is a locally owned company and has been providing superior service since 1973. The company is well equipped with advanced equipment and efficient manpower, & backed by a very rich experience of over three decades in the carpet cleaning king of Prussia industry. The vision of the company is to become best in class facility and fiber cleaning specialist – built on a foundation of trust, integrity, honesty, and perfection.



For further information visit http://www.jmscarpetcare.com/ or Call 215-874-0751 (PN) / 856-432-4401 (NJ).