JMS Enterprises Now Offering 4-Step Approach to Quality Carpet Cleaning

A company spokesperson speaks about the 4-Steps Quality Cleaning, “Our first step is Consulting & Pre Cleaning. It is our first priority to make sure we both understand what our client needs and satisfy him once we have inspected all areas to be cleaned.” He says it helps the company provide the best carpet cleaning in Doylestown.



The spokesperson continues with explaining Step 2 i.e. Spot Removal & Pre-Conditioning, he says, “Spotting agents will dissolve the most common stains including grease, pet stains, paint and other common household beverage spills. Pre-conditioning will further release embedded dirt and soil from your carpets.”



He further explains, “Steam Cleaning & Extraction process, the third step will lift out dirt, residue and stains in your carpets leaving them softer, brighter, and often times, looking like they were when first installed!”



Regarding the fourth step, he says, “The most thorough carpet or upholstery cleaning ever; here we re-clean the area for free if the client is not happy with.” Apart from Doylestown, it also provides carpet cleaning in Hatboro and adopts the same approach.



JMS Enterprises’ IIRC certified technicians believe in providing services that are safe for the health and environment. In addition to Hatboro, it also provides exclusive carpet cleaning in Jenkintown and that too within the client’s budget.



About JMS Enterprises

JMS Enterprises is a locally owned company and has been providing superior carpet cleaning services since 1973. The company has 8 trucks and 14 technicians to help clients get a clean living and working environment. It generates the feeling of health and cleanliness throughout the home and workspace for clients with eco-friendly carpet cleaning and has thus, become a reliable services provider.



For more information, visit http://jmscarpetcare.com or contact 215-874-0751 (PA), 856-432-4401 (NJ) or FAX 215-706-0272