JMS Enterprises Now Offering Free 3M Scotchgard Protection with Cleaning

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- JMS Enterprises is now offering 3M Scotchgard Protection in the Philadelphia area. As an authorized 3M Scotchgard applicator, the company is able to protect its clients’ carpets from premature wear and permanent staining. Unlike similar products, Scotchgard does not leave behind chemical residue that is harmful to people and animals. When applied professionally right after a cleaning, this advanced substance provides a protective shield that stains and dirt can’t penetrate.



After applying Scotchgard, homeowners won’t have to worry about future spills. Both oil and water-based stains are much easier to pick up from a carpet treated with Scotchgard because it repels liquid long after application. Spills will no longer become hard to remove stains, even with messy liquids such as wine, fruit drinks, and soft drinks. Scotchgard makes it easier to vacuum up dirt and debris as well.



Now customers can get free carpet protection with Scotchgard with one of JMS Enterprises’ Spring Cleaning Coupons. Have 3M Scotchgard Protection applied to one room for free after cleaning. This $30 value is available at any time this month when customers print the coupon directly off the company’s website, http://www.jmscarpetcare.com.



JMS Enterprises is the place to go for all spring cleaning needs. Enjoy many different money saving coupon deals including $10 off carpet cleaning for 2 rooms under 300 sq. ft., $15 off 3 rooms, or $20 off 4 rooms. Get 20% off rug cleaning and rug repair. These deals and more are available with coupons that customers can print directly from http://www.jmscarpetcare.com all month long.



For more information visit JMS Enterprises online or call 215-874-0751.



About JMS Enterprises

JMS Enterprises has offered the best in carpet and upholstery cleaning to the Philadelphia area for almost 40 years. Their services include the cleaning, repair, and upkeep up carpets, traditional and oriental rugs, air ducts, and upholstery. Their four phase guarantee can’t be found elsewhere in the industry and includes a 100% money back guarantee, $1 off for every minute a technician is late, guaranteed clean carpets for 60 days, and a home sale guarantee. JMS Enterprises effectively removes stains and odors and makes carpets easier for their clients to keep clean.



For more information visit http://www.jmscarpetcare.com.