JMS Enterprises Offers Manufacturer Recommended Cleaning Methods to Keep Carpets Brand New

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- JMS Enterprises offers the most adept manufacturer recommended carpet cleaning methods to keep carpets looking brand new all the time. Their experience and expertise of carpet cleaning in Doylestown equips them to deal with any sort of stain or odor and make sure that carpets look and smell perfect after the cleaning. Their carpet cleaning services in Collegeville are insured, bonded to protect the clients against all insurance and damage-related claims.



Their carpet cleaning professionals have years of experience and are well aware of the techniques of stain removal and carpet restoration. They make use of most advanced cleaning equipment and suitable chemicals which go deep in carpets, cleanse them and provide maximum defense against germs. The carpet cleaning in Abington they employ keeps the quality of the fabric intact while providing a clean and sanitized carpet.



Their representative updates about the service, “We offer you a 100% money back guarantee if you are not completely satisfied. To ensure you are completely satisfied with the service that you are receiving when you hire JMS Enterprises to clean your carpet, our technicians will walk through our 28 Point Quality Inspection Checklist with you. If you are unhappy with any phase of the work, the technician will correct the problem or we will return 100% of your payment.”



JMS Enterprises is a locally owned company and has been providing superior upholstery and carpet cleaning in Huntington Valley since 1973. They have 8 trucks and 14 technicians with state of the art truck mounted equipment designed to clean at top efficiency. Their phone lines are staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week while responding to emergency calls immediately day or night.



About JMS Enterprises

JMS Enterprises has been providing the art of healthy homes and work environments for over 37 years. They keep the carpets & upholstery looking new and feeling fresh providing most effective manufacturer recommended cleaning methods to their valued clients. They provide best in class facility and fiber cleaning specialists. All of their technicians are certified by the IICRC and are thoroughly screened and are bonded.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.jmscarpetcare.com or call them at 215-874-0751 or 856-432-4401.