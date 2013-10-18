JMS Enterprises Part of a Few Selected to Be a Textile Pro for Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The Textile Pro™ program is a three phase training process that spans 6 months incorporating on-line basic textile training, in-person advanced "hands-on" skills training for Rugs, Upholstery & Fine Fabrics. JMS Carpet Cleaning is certified in keeping up to date with new techniques & systems for Carpet, Rug and Upholstery cleaning. JMS posesses expertise in fiber identification to cleaning method choice and chemical selection and more



JMS Enterprises, one of the most expert carpet cleaning companies, offers its equally brilliant expertise in upholstery cleaning services. The company further makes sure to offer the most affordable upholstery cleaning in Philadelphia.



A one-time service with JMS Enterprises ensures a cleaner living environment for years. The company is already famous for its exceptional services of carpet cleaning in Ambler and Worcester. With upholstery cleaning services, the company aims to eliminate air debris from homes.



A spokesperson for JMS further elaborates, “People might be wondering how upholstery cleaning and home air quality are related. But they indeed are.”



He adds, “Clean and durable furniture is just an additional advantage of upholstery cleaning. It is actually the dust and bacteria that are trapped on chairs, sofas, and other furniture that cause certain allergy and breathing problems.”



The professional cleaners at JMS Enterprises ensure customers with a perfect upholstery cleaning – including the removal of allergens lurking in the unreachable parts of the furniture. “Our cleaners have years of field experience and ensures 100 percent job satisfaction”, he adds, “They visit your home and first understand the work required on your upholstery and carpets. Upon the inspection, they provide you with the cheapest estimates. Just specify any spot or stain that has been the problem or any other cleaning issues with the upholstery.” JMS Enterprises commits to deliver the best cleaning results to its clients.



About JMS Enterprises

JMS Enterprises is a locally owned company and has been providing superior service since 1973. They are known as, “the” healthy home service provider, providing the art of healthy homes and work environments for over 37 years. All of their technicians are certified by the IICRC. They are thoroughly screened and background checks are performed on each technician. Each technician is bonded and brings to JMS Enterprises no less than 6 years’ experience in carpet care. The proactive customer care section responds to emergency calls immediately day or night. JMS Enterprises prides itself on ‘being there’ for all of their customers.



For more information, please visit: http://www.jmscarpetcare.com

Phone: (PA) 215-874-0751 (NJ) 856-432-4401 Fax: 215-706-0272