JMS Enterprises Wins Angie's List Super Award in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- JMS Carpet Care is the proud recipient of the Angie’s list Service Award in Philadelphia. This award honors excellence among service providers who maintain a superior service ratings and reviews on Angie's List throughout the past year. Super Service Award winners are preferred among Angies Lisr members because approximately the top 5% of qualifying businesses per category, in each market, receive the award.



JMS Enterprises, a renowned carpet & upholstery cleaning specialist offers carpet cleaning in Philadelphia for clients. JMS Carpet Care offers safe and reliable cleaning solutions that are baby safe, pet friendly and non-toxic. Their solo aim is to provide full customers’ satisfaction with their services.



The company claims that carpet cleaning increases the life of carpets and also enhances the feel of the carpet. They provide all types of carpet cleaning services including Truck mount steam extraction, Dry cleaning, Encapsulation cleaning and many others.



Clients can avail their carpet and upholstery cleaning in Lansdale, Abington, Huntington Valley, King of Prussia, Norristown, Valley Forge, Worcester and adjacent cities or towns. In fact, they provide world class carpet cleaning in Worcester. Their four step quality carpet cleaning process involving Consultation & Pre-Cleaning, Spot Removal & Pre-conditioning, Steam Cleaning & Extraction, and 100% No Risk Guarantee, offers desired results.



While elaborating this further, a representative stated, “Most thorough carpet or upholstery cleaning ever, or it’s free! Every job we do comes with our iron-clad, risk free guarantee. If you are not happy with our work, we’ll re-clean the area for free. We feel that nothing is more important than your complete and total satisfaction. JMS Enterprise’s goals are simple and straightforward.”



Apart from carpet and upholstery cleaning, JMS also offers services like Grout cleaning in Philadelphia, Tile cleaning in Blue Bell, Water Damage Restoration Service, Duct and Dryer Vent Cleaning, just to name a few. Their specialized services have helped the company to maintain its dominance in the cleaning industry for over multiple decades.



About JMS Enterprises

JMS Enterprises is a locally owned company and has been providing superior service since 1973. They are known as, “the” healthy home service provider, providing the art of healthy homes and work environments for over 37 years. All of their technicians are certified by the IICRC. They are thoroughly screened and background checks are performed on each technician. Each technician is bonded and brings to JMS Enterprises no less than 6 years’ experience in carpet care. The proactive customer care section responds to emergency calls immediately day or night. JMS Enterprises prides itself on ‘being there’ for all of their customers.



For more information, please visit: http://www.jmscarpetcare.com



Phone:

(PA) 215-874-0751

(NJ) 856-432-4401

Fax:-215-706-0272