Jo Coddington Brings Special Guests from Factory Five Racing to Wisconsin Dells Automotion Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Jo Coddington will be joining her friends Captain Bob and Arlo from Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio in their booth at the 2014 Automotion Show. Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio, one of the promoters of the show, will also be welcoming two guests from Factory Five Racing: Dave Smith, President of Factory Five Racing, and the Factory Five MK4 Cobra replica built by the all-women build team. During the show, Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio will be playing footage of the Factory Five Racing All-Women Build Coddington just participated in. In the booth, Coddington will be signing autographs, meeting up with old friends and looking forward to making new ones.



“I can’t wait to come back and see my Wisconsin family and friends,” said Coddington. “Hanging out with Captain Bob, Arlo and everyone else at Wisconsin Hot Rod Radio is always a blast, and I am so delighted to be unveiling the All-Women build with them and Dave. I’m also looking forward to choosing a show favorite with Dave and presenting the winner with a trophy. I have a feeling it will be a difficult decision because of the great car community in Wisconsin.”



One thing Coddington will definitely be bringing with her to Wisconsin is her International AERO Products detailing bag. Coddington is the official spokesperson for International AERO Products and will have all of her favorite products with her to keep the Cobra spotless.



For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next visit www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.



About Jo Coddington

Television celebrity Jo Coddington works with companies in the automotive industry as a sought after spokesperson, consultant and brand ambassador. A self-proclaimed car girl, Coddington has participated in a plethora of builds, some of which were featured on “American Hot Rod” where Coddington starred with late husband Boyd Coddington. She has also appeared on “American Icon” and “Bidding Wars”. In addition to acting as an official brand ambassador for International AERO Products and Champion Racing, Coddington is busy paving the way for future generations of car girls through her mentoring efforts as a member of the SEMA Businesswomen’s Network. For more information about Jo Coddington and to stay in touch with what she has planned next visit http://www.jocoddington.com or download her app Jo Coddington available on iTunes and Google Play.