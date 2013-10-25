Jo Coddington to Make Celebrity Appearance at the International Aero Products' Booth at Sema 2013

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- International AERO Products, AERO, is excited to announce that television icon, Jo Coddington, will be appearing in the AERO booth, #50322, on November 6th and 7th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM for autograph signings and interviews. Coddington, who has appeared on “American Icon,” NBC’s new show “Bidding Wars with Vicari Auto Auction,” and “American Hot Rod,” has been an automotive enthusiast since she started racing at six years old.



At this year’s SEMA Show, Coddington will be attending with her film crew filming the pilot of her new show, “The Coddington Girls.” The show will revolve around women in the male dominated, automotive industry and their success in the industry. During Coddington’s first day at the AERO booth, she will be interviewing AERO’s Communications Director, Michelle Knight, about being a woman in the automotive aftermarket.



“I am ecstatic to sit down with Jo and share some of the experiences I’ve had while working in this incredible industry,” says Knight. “My whole life I have been surrounded by vehicles, from aircraft to motorcycles, so it is an honor and a privilege to work in an industry I have grown up in.”



To join the conversation, come by the AERO booth on November 6th or Tweet questions to @AEROCarCare.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International AERO Products and upcoming events, “Like” AERO on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/internationalaero or “Follow” AERO on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AEROcarcare.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.