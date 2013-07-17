Joanne Rowe Joins Law Society's Child Law Scheme

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Joanne is the latest of our Family Law Solicitors to join the scheme. Joanne’s membership confirms her expertise when it comes to dealing with Child Law and her knowledge of the law as it applies in cases involving children and minors.



In order to obtain membership of the Child Law Accreditation Scheme, Joanne had to demonstrate her experience representing parties in public and private legal proceedings under the Children Act 1989. As well as putting together summaries of Child Law cases she has been involved in, Joanne also had to pass a rigorous interview at the Law Society before her application was approved.



According to the Law Society, Accreditation Schemes serve to promote high standards in the provision of legal services and they also ensure that members of the public who might need help with a particular area of law are easily able to identify legal practitioners who have a proven competency in that area. The scheme also ensures that the solicitors involved maintain their expertise in their chosen area of law by means of a periodic re-accreditation process.



Speaking after receiving her certificate from the Law Society confirming her membership of the Child Law Accreditation Scheme, Joanne said:



"I was very pleased to receive confirmation from the Law Society of my membership of the Child Law accreditation scheme. Here at Canter Levin and Berg we take child law matters very seriously and always aim to deliver the very highest standards of legal advice and service to individuals who need it. It's great to have written confirmation of my experience in this area of law."



Child Law at Canter Levin and Berg

Child Law can be one of the most complex and sensitive areas of law to deal with. The solicitors at Canter Levin & Berg are here to protect vulnerable children and to ensure that they can grow up in a safe and caring environment.



Our child law solicitors can provide expert legal advice for, amongst many other things, working out the living and contact arrangements of parents and also disputes over the custody of children to the permanent removal of a child if they are identified as being at risk. For a confidential discussion about Child Law and legal issues relating to children, contact Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors today on 0151 239 1000.



About Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors

Founded in 1947, Canter Levin & Berg is a large regional firm of Solicitors based in Liverpool, Merseyside.



With 12 partners and over 100 staff based in offices in Liverpool and Kirkby, we offer a comprehensive range of legal services for our clients.



From family law services, including child law, through road traffic and other accident claims, legal representation in criminal cases and advice on employment law matters, we have friendly, efficient and professional staff available to deal with your legal requirements whatever they may be.