Job Market Outlook in South Africa for 2013

Nairobi, Kenya -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- South Africa is ranked as a “Upper Middle Income Country” by the World Bank and the nation is blessed with abundant natural resources. The country features high speed rail service, the first of its kind in the continent. Over the years South Africa has gained political stability. President Jacob Zuma has assured that five million jobs will be created by 2020.



Apart from the manufacturing industry, all other sectors have new job openings and over 250,000 jobs were created in the last two years alone. Vacanciesa.com contains information on various job vacancies in South Africa. There are specific South African company profiles posted on the site including information on Transnet job vacancies among others.



Employment rate in South Africa has grown rapidly by 4.3% rate per year. Employment rate is increasing in mining, agriculture and quarrying sectors. Owning to the discovery of oil and gas reserves, the country is enjoying a boom in oil and gas industries. There is a shortage in experienced and skilled manpower in the country because of which skilled professionals are being brought in from outside countries. Engineers, geologists, managerial staff and technical employees are being flown in fill the jobs.



South Africa shows optimistic hiring plans in other industries like forestry, hunting, fishing, agriculture and tourism. The nations department of Tourism has pledged to create a minimum of 225,000 jobs within 2020 to increase the industries contribution to the country’s economy.



A recent survey by Man Power Group South Africa revealed a great demand for Machinists, Drivers, Supervisors, Teachers, Doctors, Nurses, Administrative staffs, Sales personnel and Chefs. There is also a great demand for Engineers, Human Resource candidates and accountants.



About Vacanciesa.com

Vacanciesa.com is site that one can use to find information on job vacancies with different companies in South Africa. The site contains information about the companies, their location, job availability, job requirements and other such details.



Media Contact:

Name: Gerald Njuguna

Phone: +254 720766231

Gillfillan House, Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi, Kenya

Email: geraldnjuguna@gmail.com

Website: http://vacanciesa.com