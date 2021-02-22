Beat the ATS-How to Get a Resume Read by a Human

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- According to a study reported on by Josh Hrala of CareerMinds, three quarters of all resumes are never seen by a real human being. They are filtered out by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) within nanoseconds of an applicant submitting a resume they have spent hours customizing. James Hu, CEO of Jobscan, has taken on the challenge of helping job seekers create resumes that will survive an ATS.



The concept of Jobscan started when Jame Hu was not getting contacted after submitting application after application during a job search, he discovered the ATS companies were using for hiring were parsing, ranking, and filtering resumes with an algorithm based on keywords. He soon realized it could take hours to carefully tailor a resume to ensure the keywords necessary to get his application into human hands if he could not automate the processes. His desire to get his resume recognized became Jobscan and provide all job seekers with a tool to increase the chances their resume will make it into a hiring manager's hands.



