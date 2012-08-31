JobDescriptions.net Announces Vital Resources for United States' 8.3% Unemployed Citizens

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- With the country’s economy still on rocky ground, the number of unemployed Citizens remains high. When jobs do come to fruition, standing out from other candidates is just another challenge that comes as part of the back-to-work parcel. However, thanks to a new career information website, being the ‘best of the best’ is only a click away.



JobDescriptions.net is a new website packed with a wealth of information on work and careers. Containing over four hundred job descriptions, the site is proving a vital resource for those keen to get back into work.



Other tools and resources include Free Resume Templates, 2012 Hot Jobs Guide, Free Resume Builder, Free Resume Samples & Free Resume Examples.



While thousands of unemployed Americans are flocking to the site, it’s also becoming hugely popular among students unsure of which courses to take in pursuit of their dream job. The website contains an intuitive feature that allows students to choose any career field and discover the courses required for the job. After choosing a degree level, students select a category and then a subject. They are then presented with a list of schools that offer the required program.



“Getting both onto the career ladder for the first time, and back to work, isn’t easy,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for marketing JobDescriptions.net.



She continues, “However, our free website gives people everything they need to source their perfect job, find out how to get qualified for it and how to get an edge over other candidates pursuing the same dream.”



Those unsure of where to begin will appreciate the website’s career quiz. This exciting resource opens up a world of opportunity by helping users discover the job that’s made for them. After answering a few questions and providing pertinent data, the system connects the candidate with jobs that may be the perfect match.



“A lot of people simply don’t know what they want to do. That’s a-okay in our books; our career quiz will enlighten people with the job that they were born to do,” Lugar adds.



Industry-specific examples include Health Jobs and Career Opportunities, an Accountant Job Description and Education Jobs and Career Opportunities.



The site is frequently being updated with jobs, resources and information. Therefore, users are urged to check back very frequently to find out what is new. Information and updates can also be found on the JobDescriptions.net Facebook and Twitter social media channels.



To get back to work today, visit: http://www.jobdescriptions.net



About JobDescriptions.net

JobDescriptions.net is a one-stop-shop for career and work-related information and resources.



Containing a myriad of tools, the site is helping thousands find out what their dream job is, and how to pursue it in style.