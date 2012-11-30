Jobisite Reveals New Ways of Finding Jobs That You Cannot Miss

Lincoln, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Some times it takes little time to get a job, but one has to be on top of everything and should not have any stones unturned while doing job search.



Can you miss any job opportunity these days? The answer is definitely "NO".



These days one can not rely on a single medium like job agencies, employment newspaper, job boards etc.



Here we have tried to come up with some points that you should not miss while hunting jobs.



1) Job boards and aggregators: Don't miss any job board or aggregator. Create account in prominent job boards like monster.com, dice.com, careerbuilder.com etc.



Also don’t forget job aggregators like indeed.com



2)Referrals: Network with all friends who are employed in various companies and they can get you an invitation to apply for a position without actually searching for a new a job. Some employers offer incentives to their employees for referring a successful candidate to their company - a win-win situation for everyone. Many a times these opportunities are not published and in that case you have less competition. So, don't miss these opportunities.



3) Networking: Network with recruiters and jobseekers. http://www.linkedin.com is one of the leading platform for social connection between



recruiters and jobseekers. Another website you should try is http://www.jobisite.com which also have same connection module along with less restrictions.



4) Jobs posted in twitter: You can find lot of jobs posted in http://www.twitter.com. You can perform searches for specific keywords in twitter and subscribe to their rss feed also.



Also try http://www.tweetmyjobs.com and subscribe to a job channel. http://www.jobisite.com also shows some tweeted jobs and one can show interest to jobs without having twitter account.



5) Social job boards: Try http://www.InTheDoor.com and http://www.BranchOut.com.



6) Classifieds: http://www.craigslist.org is still one of the leading classified sites in USA. Try http://www.backpage.com also.



7) Company Websites: Go directly to the career section of the website of the company you want to work with and apply there.



Create a list of employers that you'd like to work for and visit their websites often.



