Jobisite.com Has Started Unique and Easy Job Search Aggregation

www.jobisite.com has launched a unique way of getting job requirements from various job portals twitter feeds, RSS feeds, discussions and email groups and job seekers can easily apply to all jobs without registering in multiple sites



The main aim is to streamline or make it easy for job seekers to find job easily.



Jobs are posted in various job portals, classifieds, groups, emails, twitter, linkedin and Job seekers has to go to all these sites and register and apply to these jobs.



There are many job search aggregations websites available that can help job seekers to search job from one location but many of them will take you to the job portal or employer website where you again have to register and apply to the job posting.



Jobisite is focused on reducing as many steps for job seeker to apply for the job position.



One login is enough. No multiple accounts/registration



Even if jobisite aggregates jobs from other job portals, RSS feeds, social sites,it still keeps a feature for job seekers to apply from jobisite directly.



Currently Jobisite shows jobs from its own job portal, few other job portals, email groups, RSS feeds and twitter and planning to include many more for job seekers. All jobs shows to job seekers has a direct link to apply apart from going to the main job portal and seeing more information.



Since Jobisite is totally free, many employers, recruiters and vendors tend to post their unadvertised jobs in Jobisite and thus giving more available jobs to job seekers.



Jobisite also allows job seekers to connect with recruiters socially with out any restriction. Many job seekers are benefited with this social connection module as it allows job seekers to contact and message recruiters directly.



