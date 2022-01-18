Jobless Claims on the Rise in the USA with the Spread of Omicron

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2022 -- There has been a continuous rise in the number of unemployed Americans amidst the return of a new Corona variant. Jobless claims totaled 207,000 by the 1st of Jan, higher than the 195,000 estimates and 7,000 more than the previous week. Although the number is not big, still the labor market has to go a long way before it reaches pre-Covid levels. As per the claims, there is no huge impact of Omicron on the rising unemployment level yet, however, the number is expected to rise with the spread of this new variant.



Shelby Jennings is one of the trusted specialist recruiters for sales and trading jobs in the USA. The variety of sales and trading job roles for which they provide recruitment services include analyst, associate, VP, director, and many others. They have an outstanding team of highly skilled and talented professionals who use a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create options for organizations of all sizes and needs, from global brands to agile and innovative start-ups. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is well placed to make key connections happen.



Established in 2004, Shelby Jennings has an extensive network across the USA, in vital locations such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. Selby Jennings is also part of a 750-strong international workforce with coverage in 60 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises via its role as part of the Phaidon International group. Their team uses best-in-class technology and strategies to provide an advantage that enables the firms to deliver on positive outcomes in response to a whole range of different talent acquisition needs.



"Like many sectors, 2021 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2022 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspectives with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.