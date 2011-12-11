‘JobPadHQ’ Helps People Looking for Work Stay on Top of All Job Postings, Applications, and More

Hod Hasharon, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2011 -- According to statistics, the unemployment rate in the United States is 8.6 percent. Millions of people are actively looking for work—sending out resumes, going to interviews, and constantly looking at job postings.



But as anyone who has done a job search knows, finding a job requires being extremely organized, from staying on top of multiple interviews and remembering to follow up with potential employers, to keeping resumes updated, and much more.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its online tool that can help those looking for work find, store, and organize all aspects of the job hunt in one convenient and easy-to-use location, as well as getting the job search help they need.



JobPadHQ offers easy job search tools that allow people to search multiple job listing sites from one place, quickly review all job applications that have been submitted and set reminders to follow up with potential employers, store and organize all cover letters and resumes, and connect all networking systems like Facebook and LinkedIn to quickly search them to find company connections that are appealing.



JobPadHQ also features automation capabilities including resume distribution and JobClipper—these two services can save job seekers up to 60 hours a month. The online tool also provides helpful feedback on the job search process that helps those looking for work understand what is working and what is not, thus helping them fine tune the job search process.



The online tool available through JobPadHQ is also customizable and is also perfect for businesses and organizations with various objectives like outplacement agencies, human resources departments, and more.



JobPadHQ also offers a wide variety of helpful articles, tips and advice that can help job seekers land the perfect job quickly. At the top of the home page, click on the “Resources” tab to be brought to this section of the website that features tips on how to write the perfect resume, how to prepare for an interview, and other important job search techniques



The “Resources” section also includes information about what constitutes a high quality job search log, how using career management software like what is available through JobPadHQ can really help simplify the often-stressful job search process, and tips for those wanting to do a software job search.



“In essence a job search log is a listing of all the jobs that you’ve applied to or intend to apply to,” an article on the company’s website explained.



“Here at JobPad we know all about the difficulties inherent in the job application process. We’ve seen scores of candidates through to successful interviews and jobs.”



About JobPadHQ

JobPadHQ is based in North Brunswick, N.J. and employs 12 personnel, mostly in research and product development. The company is led by Gopal Vemuri, who serves as company president and chief executive officer. He founded the company in August 2009. For more information, please visit http://www.jobpadhq.com