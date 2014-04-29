Royal Taxi to Reduce Unemployment in Kitsap Area and Create More Job Opportunities to People

Bremerton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Royal Taxi, the largest and one of the oldest and reputable Taxi Company in Kitsap, is reducing the unemployment in Kitsap area and creating more job opportunities to people by extending its valuable services in various areas and hiring more taxi drivers.



With the very tight and ever changing economy these days, it can really be too challenging for people to get a job and earn money. The good thing is that there is now a dependable company that is committed not only to delivering high quality service but also to ensuring that the unemployment rate in Kitsap County will be reduced.



Royal Taxi is offering taxi and full transportation services in Kitsap County and its surrounding areas. But more than that, the company is also trying to help the entire community to excel and grow by giving them an opportunity to earn by working for them. There is an increasing need in Kitsap both for transportation and job. That is why Royal Taxi is dedicated to filling those needs with exceptional service.



The owner of Royal Taxi, Navdeep Maju reveals, “I have two kids and I truly understand how hard life can be without income.” The owner is trying to hire more and more drivers to work in the company because he knows the complexities of life experienced by those who do not have job to support their family.



Working for Royal Taxi will give benefits to those who would want to apply. They can enjoy flexible schedules and they can keep whatever amount of money they make. There is definitely no profit sharing, so they can be sure that they will be walking home with cash on hand every day. The work flow is very easy and this can be more advantageous to those who really love driving and taking people to their desired destination.



Royal Taxi will provide the vehicle as well as the marketing material they need to promote their services. There is no minimum educational requirement and they will get a chance to meet new individuals each day. When drivers work for the company, they can also enjoy a lot of benefits that could help improve their lives.



Royal Taxi offers full transportation as well as taxi service to Kitsap County and the surrounding area. The primary goal of the company is to offer a convenient and safe chauffeured transportation to the valued members of our community. They are also helping people in Kitsap to improve their lives by providing job opportunities.



For further details about how to work with the company, just visit their website at www.LocalTaxiwa.com or contact them at 360 710 7708 .



About Royal Taxi

Established in 2004 Royal Taxi is a Reliable and affordable taxi service that serves the Peninsula and Beyond. The mission of the company is to provide the best customer service possible at affordable prices.