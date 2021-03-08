Jobs in the Logistics Industry Throughout Hong Kong – 2021

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The growth and development of Hong Kong's logistics industry shows no signs of slowing down, with solid growth predicted until 2025. The trading and logistics industry is the largest among Hong Kong's four major economic pillars, in terms of both jobs and value-added. In 2018, trading and logistics accounted for 21% of the city's GDP and employed around 718,600 people. In the same year, the logistics sector alone accounted for 3.1% of Hong Kong's GDP and 176,900 jobs, whilst transportation services accounted for 29.2% of Hong Kong's service exports. Over the last few decades, air transportation has been increasingly important for Hong Kong's trade, making up a substantial portion of both exports and imports, particularly to China. With all of this in mind, there has never been a more exciting time to explore the opportunities available in the Hong Kong logistics industry.



From logistics and supply chain jobs to procurement careers, DSJ Global provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a variety of specialist sectors within the industry. Since its conception in 2008, the firm has developed a well-connected network of one million mid-to-senior professionals, across 60 countries, who advise the firm on market trends, and industry demands. DSJ Global boasts a team of over 750 specialist consultants located in over 12 international bases, all of whom promote a recruitment beyond borders approach, thereby ensuring that their talent search is never limited by geographical constraints. The firm is also the preferred logistics and supply chain recruitment partner for 71 world-leading companies, as part of the Phaidon International Group. DSJ Global strives to deliver bespoke recruiting solutions that are both effective and long-lasting.



As a company, DSJ Global work hard to reimagine the traditional recruitment processes by staying updated with the latest trends and technological advances. The implementation of state-of-the-art recruitment technologies and advanced all-encompassing strategies, are both part of the professional approach the company has established to become an industry leader. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: Regional Account Head (Logistics) Data Procurement, Head of Manufacturing Operations, Indirect Procurement Manager, Senior Planning Analyst, Senior Engineering Manager, Manufacturing Manager, Demand Planning Manager, Category Manager – CapEx, Senior Sourcing Manager, Director of Logistics and many more.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is redefining how hiring is handled in the logistics and supply chain space, streamlining and simplifying essential processes. The firm has extensive regional reach and is part of an international network via the Phaidon International group.