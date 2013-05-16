Jobs with the Heaviest Employees

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- The most recent data from the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index found that workers from a number of industries, including transportation, manufacturing, repair and service industries were more far more likely to be obese, compared to doctors, business owners, teachers and other professionals who were least likely to have a body-mass index of 30 or over –which is the clinical definition of obesity.



The survey also included information on 27 different lifestyle and psychological factors, including how often a person exercised, smoked, had visited a dentist or had a primary care physician, a history of depression and, separately, access to healthy, affordable food.



It came as no surprise to researchers that the jobs associated with greater obesity rates were also more poorly paying jobs that required less education. Larger workers were less likely to exercise three or more times per week and were less likely to report having a safe place to exercise



The personal cost of obesity is high, as employers discriminate against obese workers. That can have an effect on salaries, with obese women earning an average 6.2 percent less than normal-weighing counterparts.



Analysts that were behind Gallup's survey recommend that employers use this information to create effective and easy interventions, like offering safe exercise space and developing healthy food programs that will ensure access for all employees.



