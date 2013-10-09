Jobskey: The Best Recruitment Solutions for the Job Seekers in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Are you looking for a specialized and trustworthy Recruitment Consultancy Saudi Arabia, India and the rest of the UAE? Jobskey welcomes you with your dream jobs at the global stage. This is the Saudi Arabia based HR Recruitment Company; we are a resourcing specialist and providing a reliable service in Saudi Arabia. Jobskey, the management recruitment company Saudi Arabia proves to be a hope to achieve the appropriate area of work according to the qualification of the candidates; this works as a mediator between the candidate and the company so that both the company and the candidate can fulfill each other’s demands and criteria.



For Job Seekers

You can compare the straight forward and easy service of Jobskey with the HR recruitment specialists of Saudi Arabia; this is the best portal to find your dream job with a handsome package. You just have to visit our official website www.jobskey.com to have an overview of the portal details which carries simple and easy steps to find your dream job; at first you have to register on the portal and fill the some of the mandatory information and upload your recent resume. On the basis of the information provided you will get job alerts on your e-mail id, if you wish you can activate the SMS alert option as well so that you can get job related information on your mobile as well.



Jobskey has paved a way for the job seekers in Saudi Arabia who are in search of the jobs in the field of



Executive & Management

Accountancy & Finance

Human Resources

Legal, Sales & Marketing

Procurement & Supply Chain

Personal Assistance

Secretarial & Administration

IT & Technology and many more



There are various career oriented online trainings organized by Jobskey for IT candidates; this is not it jobskey has a special career corner where you can get a free online counseling with the career experts.



Other Benefits

No matter if your CV/resume is not well crafted that can be written by the expert resume writers so that your first appearance would leave an impressive impact in front of the recruiters. This is not it Jobskey opens the door of the corporate world where you will can test your market value. So if you want to work with today’s leading companies register at www.jobskey.com and wait for the proper invitation.



About Jobskey

We’re search consultants based in Saudi Arabia with an international reputation, specialize in executive recruitment, headhunting and confidential searches. We provide first class executive level candidates to some of the world's most innovative and progressive organizations ever since.



We pride ourselves on developing long-term relationships with our candidates and clients, and gaining a full understanding of their needs. Our team of professionals has extensive experience in pairing candidates with clients for senior level positions.



Jobskey provides a comprehensive service to enrich and empower employers, job seekers, recruitment agencies, and communities. Jobskey empowers job seekers to manage profiles, search for jobs, access benefits and discounts, and select a recruiter for personal career path guidance.



For more information, visit http://www.jobskey.com/

Contact:

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Office

P.O. Box 3921 Jeddah 21481

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Telephone: + 966 2 287 4999

Fax: + 966 2 287 1857

Mobile: + 966 560060727

Email: info@jobskey.com

Web: http://www.jobskey.com