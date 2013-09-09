JockItchCrusader.com Is the Number One Internet Destination for Sufferers of Jock Itch

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Jock itch is a painful and embarrassing problem suffered by men all over the world. Jock itch is known by a number of different names, including crotch rot and leper balls, as well as its medical name of Tina Cruris. It’s caused by a fungal infection that thrives on dead skin tissue in moist, warm, areas of the body - like the upper thigh and groin area.



At JockItchCrusader.com, visitors can discover the most effective jock itch cures available today. JockItchCrusader.com is a jock itch cure information and advice website that features a wealth of information about solving jock itch problems.



One of the biggest misconceptions about jock itch is that it can only occur to athletes - or jocks. As a spokesperson for JockItchCrusader.com explains, that’s simply not true:



“Don’t let the name fool you. Jock itch is a common problem for anyone who sweats a lot and has moist areas of the body where skin folds over. For that reason, it’s particularly common among obese people - most of whom are certainly not jocks. In fact, women can also get jock itch on their bodies - including the moist areas under their breasts.”



Those searching for a good jock itch cure will find it at JockItchCrusader.com. The website lists a number of topical cures, natural remedies, and preventative measures for jock itch. To prevent jock itch from occurring in the first place, for example, the website recommends avoiding wearing tight clothing in hot and humid weather. Wearing clean, loose-fitting underwear every day can also help to prevent jock itch.



Those who already have jock itch will find a number of simple cures listed at JockItchCrusader.com. The website’s spokesperson explains some of the most effective cures:



“A lot of our visitors have had success with a simple three step treatment process. First, wash the area with un-scented soap. Next, dry the area using a clean towel and then apply an anti-fungal cream, powder, or spray. There are dozens of over-the-counter cures for jock itch available at local pharmacies. Once jock itch has developed, we also recommend avoiding itching the area, which can actually make things worse.”



Those who don’t want to walk into a pharmacy looking for a jock itch cure will find plenty of at-home remedies listed on JockItchCrusader.com. Surprisingly, crushing garlic and applying it to the affected area can reduce symptoms of jock itch, and other treatment solutions like white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and even bleach can all be found at home.



Jock itch is symptomized by redness and itchiness in the groin area. Those who suffer from jock itch can turn to JockItchCrusader.com to learn how to remove these symptoms and prevent jock itch from ever occurring again.



About JockItchCrusader.com

ockItchCrusader.com is a jock itch information website. The website recently revealed a number of different jock itch cures, including over the counter topical treatments for jock itch as well as at-home remedies. For more information, please visit: http://jockitchcrusader.com