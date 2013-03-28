Jodi Arias' Trial Has Eerie Similarities with Zaydee's Murder Trial in Fictional Work

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- The trial of Jodi Arias, who is accused of murdering her boyfriend Travis Alexander in 2008, has become a real-life drama with millions of people following the trial via news networks, Twitter, Facebook, and live feeds. In recent days, the case has grown even more sensational, as an expert witness testified that Arias suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and therefore can't remember many of her actions.



While reality has started looking stranger than fiction in the Jodi Arias trial, many people have reported an eerie resemblance to actual fiction – in the bestselling e-book “That Girl Started Her Own Country”, the protagonist Zaydee also faces a similar murder trial. And the resemblance goes beyond the phonetic similarity between the two names - Zaydee and Jodi and the fact that both women are on trial for murder.



Like Arias, Zaydee is a small, attractive young woman who was involved in a complicated relationship. Both Jodi and Zaydee have the ability to hack computers. Like Jodi, Zaydee is also accused of first-degree murder. Both Jodi Arias and Zaydee asked the court for permission to represent them (although Arias later decided she would rather have legal counsel). And both Jodi and Zaydee have become media sensations - one in real life; the other in fiction.



In the real life drama of Arias trial, Jodi’s defense claimed “dissociative amnesia" caused by post-traumatic stress disorder shut down parts of her brain associated with recording memories. Does Zaydee, as portrayed in the book suffered from a similar disorder when she claimed that her name was Princess Jane Doe?



The real-life Jodi Arias has thousands of fans, with a website and a Facebook fan page. Zaydee, too, has thousands of fans – the thousands of people who have bought the book featuring her.



And as anticipation rises for the verdict in Jodi Arias’ trial, a similar excitement is building up among readers of “That Girl Started Her Own Country” as they await the book’s sequel, where they will find out what becomes of Zaydee, who is awaiting her murder trial in Miami, Florida, when the story ends in the book.



About “That Girl Started Her Own Country”

“That Girl Started Her Own Country” is part of a series of books that includes “The Sultan of Monte Cristo” and “The Boy Who Played with Dark Matter.”“That Girl Started Her Own Country,” by Holy Ghost Writer, is available on Amazon.com in print edition, Kindle e-book and audio book formats. It is also available in book stores such as Barnes & Noble.



