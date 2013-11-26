Jodran Enterprises Launches Super Loops & Charms - A Winning Combination for Jewelry Making Fun

Hartville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Bracelet Making Tween or Teen: She's happy when she's creating things, making something wonderful with her hands. She likes to personalize her own bracelets, and to customize those that she gives to her friends and family members. She's no cookie cutter designer, she wants to go original and fresh each time she makes a bracelet. Doing her justice is the right thing. It can happen with an order of Sweetkins Super Loops & Charms. Sweetkins will give her the freedom to enhance her designs and make every receiver and wearer blissfully grateful.



The Rainbow Loom craze is in full swing, and about to become even more popular with the holidays just around the corner. Tween and teen girls are passionately requesting the best kits and looking for the most gracious and delightful charms. Fulfillment through Amazon paired with your child's creativity makes Sweetkins Super Loops & Charms refill kit a winning combination. Girls will gravitate toward the creative brand of loom bands with delightfully charming charms. The Sweetkins latex-free silicone loom bands in the kit are 100% compatible with all major brand looms and accessories.



The Sweetkins Super Loops & Charms Value Pack contains 4200 silicone loom bands with 16 free charms - includes strawberry, star, heart, butterfly, soccer ball and other favorite charms. There are 600 bands each of pink, orange, blue, yellow, green, purple, black and 175 clips.



No holiday toy list for tween and teen girls should be without Sweetkins Super Loops & Charms refill kit. Accessories become a way of life for girls at the tween age. Parents, grandparents and other gift-givers can introduce them to accessory-making using the best kit on the market - a well-prepared bargain kit by Sweetkins.



"To celebrate the launch of our new product, we are offering a 25% special discount on our Sweetkins Super Loops & Charms Value Pack. Buyers need only enter promotional code SLVC1625 during the checkout process on Amazon." says Jody Shumaker, President of Jodran Enterprises, LLC. "These refill kits are flying off the shelves so we're not sure how long our inventory will last. We encourage consumers to buy early before the holiday shopping rush."



Craft stores cannot provide a kit to rival the Sweetkins Super Loops & Charms loom band refill kit. Amazon is such a trusted name for order fulfillment, that customers can order them with confident assurance.



A quality product on a quality order site - it makes good sense to purchase this brand of loom band jewelry crafting kits.



Contact: Joshua Merdyk, 330-526-3713, media@jodranenterprises.com, http://www.sweetkins.net