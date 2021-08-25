Jody Holtzman, Founder and Senior Managing Partner of Longevity Venture Advisors Talks the $8.3 Trillion Longevity Economy on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2021 -- Previously Holtzman was AARP's Senior Vice President of Thought Leadership and Market Innovation where he conceived and built the first program to spark innovation in the market benefitting people over 50. In this role, he envisioned and developed the concept and market category of the Longevity Economy; designed and helped execute AARP's venture capital strategy.



Before joining AARP, Holtzman was in senior leadership roles in several strategy consulting firms, including Pricewaterhouse Coopers, and Future Brand and was a futurist with the Naisbitt Group. In a brief environmental phase, he produced The Report to the President on the Exxon Valdez Spill, and supported the US delegation to the Montreal Protocol to Protect the Ozone Layer. Prior to that, he worked with developing countries to design investment promotion programs and economic development strategies



Listen to hear Jody Holtzman's lively and thought-provoking conversation with Phyllis Ayman around the meaning of the longevity economy and how it may challenge our notions about what is perceived as society's economic burden in caring for people as they continue to live to advanced ages. Ayman says, "I'm proud to give the listeners the opportunity to hear a discussion that may change people's perception about older people and the value they present to our society, both socioeconomically and culturally."



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk continues to highlight relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



For show questions or interest in advertising, please contact SeniorsSTRAIGHTTAlk Senior Executive Producer, Sandra L Rogers at (480)553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/132991/the-us-83-trillion-longevity-economy-its-meaning-and-impact



For Further information/inquiries, please contact

Phyllis Ayman (203) 886-6934 or Phyllis@seniorsstraighttalk.com



