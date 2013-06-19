Harrisonburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Joe Bowman Auto Plaza’s patriotic display of the American flag has attracted the attention of the Fort Harrison Chapter of The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR). The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, a lineage society celebrating those who stood for the colonies against the British in the American Revolution, recently recognized Joe Bowman Auto Plaza for their exemplary patriotism.



“The Sons of the American Revolution honor the patriots that created a new nation by promoting and extending institutions of American freedom, appreciation of true patriotism, respect for our national symbols, and respect for the value of American citizenship,” says Henry Almond, Jr., president of the Fort Harrison chapter of SAR. “So we formally commend Joe Bowman’s display of and respect for the American flag as an exemplary proof of his patriotism.”



“It’s an honor to receive this award,” says Dave Fager, General Manager of Joe Bowman Auto Plaza. “We’re proud to live in this great country, and honor all of those who have given their lives to protect our freedoms.”



Joe Bowman Auto Plaza, a Va.-based car dealership, is focused primarily on providing trucks, carrying a larger inventory of Silverados than other dealers in the area. Their MaxxAdvantage program allows people to sell their vehicle, with no obligation to buy a car from the lot. “Convenience is key,” says Fager. “In fifteen minutes, we can appraise your car and offer you a check, no strings attached.” The company also sports an impressive inventory of new Chevy and Cadillac vehicles as well as used automobiles.



About Joe Bowman Auto Plaza

For over sixty years, Joe Bowman Auto Plaza has been serving Harrisonburg, Va. and surrounding areas by providing quality new and used automobiles. A Chevrolet- and Cadillac-certified dealer, Joe Bowman Auto Plaza provides the area with a massive inventory, and offers a full-service maintenance and body shop for GM models, as well as a heartfelt commitment to helping people find the vehicles they need. Visit JoeBowmanAutoPlaza.com today for more information.