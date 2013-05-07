Harrisonburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- For many years, General Motors has been awarding the Mark of Excellence Award to celebrate the top GM dealers in the nation, as determined by customer satisfaction scores and sales volume. This year, Joe Bowman Auto Plaza has been awarded one of these highly coveted honors.



There are over 3,000 GM dealers in the United States, making the Mark of Excellence Award particularly competitive among GM dealerships, with less than 2% of dealers receiving the award. “We work hard to go the extra mile for our customers,” says Dave Fager, General Manager at Joe Bowman Auto Plaza. “Our commitment to that is what keeps us one of the best dealerships in the country.”



The GM Mark of Excellence Award was developed to encourage car dealerships to strive to develop into dealerships of exceptional quality, and to help associate the American-owned brand with strong customer service. While there are good and bad dealerships associated with every make of car, dealers who earn GM’s Mark of Excellence are undeniably in the top tier of dealerships nationwide.



The Harrisonburg, VA. based car dealership is focused primarily on providing trucks, carrying a larger inventory of Silverados than other dealers in the area. Their MaxxAdvantage program allows people to sell their vehicle, with no obligation to buy a car from the lot, in as convenient of a manner as is possible. “In fifteen minutes, we can appraise your vehicle and offer you a check, no strings attached,” says Fager.



This is not the first time Joe Bowman Auto Plaza has won the award, the competitive nature of which makes it very difficult to win in consecutive years. Despite the rarity of the feat, the dealership continues to strive to improve their customer service. “A repeat would be awesome, and that’s what we’re going to strive for this year,” says Fager. “We want to be known for the care that we give to our customers.”



About Joe Bowman Auto Plaza

For over sixty years, Joe Bowman Auto Plaza has been serving Harrisonburg, Va. and surrounding areas by providing quality new and used automobiles. A Chevrolet- and Cadillac-certified dealer, Joe Bowman Auto Plaza provides the area with a massive inventory, and offers a full-service maintenance and body shop for GM models, as well as a heartfelt commitment to helping people find the vehicles they need. Visit JoeBowmanAutoPlaza.com today for more information.