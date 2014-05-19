Wynnewood, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Joe Exotic, a name that is synonymous with notions that indicate endless love and respect for animals of all shapes and sizes is the victim of bad press once again. The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological Park which broadcasts Joe Exotic TV programs on a daily basis has been the target for PETA’s baseless allegations that have made the park lose funds in a major way. The park, which runs on donations and support from the public has experienced a row of bad publicity events that have proved to be a big blow to the park’s reputation.



PETA which is a world famous organization that advertises its effort to saving animals from cruelty and torture often bases its allegations on empty research. The foundation which has undoubtedly done a lot of good to the animal community has also taken some drastic measures to tarnish the image of local zoos like The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological. Joe Schreibvogel, the zoo spokesperson was found quoting “”It’s funny how an organization can claim they love animals and are worried about the animals at this zoo but continuously cost this zoo more and more money. It gives this place bad press which does nothing but hurt the animals and makes PETA more money. How does that help these animals?”



PETA’s attitude to animal treatment has resulted in unfortunate incidents such as the latest incident where the zoo was compelled to euthanize a bear. Joe Exotic was personally involved in the treatment of the bear that was injured in a turf war. Joe, had his treatment strategy all figured out but it was abruptly interrupted and stopped by PETA authorities leading to the death of the animal.



About The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological

The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological is a strong supporter of the upliftment of the animal community. The park takes in abandoned animals and pets with open arms and helps them experience professional care and attention. It is also involved in the restoration and preservation of endangered species like tigers.



The park through its meticulous efforts has proven to be a very important part of the society rendering its dedication and commitment to animal wellbeing throughout the country. It has been a target for constant criticism by organizations like PETA whose corporate measures have hurt the park’s reputation. To know more about the Zoo and its service to the animal community, visit the following link, http://gwzoo.org/



Media Contact

The Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological

25803 North County Road 3250, Wynnewood, OK 73098

(405) 665-5197