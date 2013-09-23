Joe Famularo Provides the Very Best Italian Cooking Recipes

Key West, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Enthusiasts of Italian food can now go to Crazy For Italian Food, a website with various recipes posted throughout. It is the official website of Joe Famularo, a James Beard Award winning cookbook author. Numerous sections cover various types of foods; while blog-style posts include delicious recipes anyone can take advantage of.



The individual sections include Pasta, Meat, Soup, Side Dishes, Dessert, Condiments, and specialty dishes just for Holidays. Visitors can find recipes to various pasta dishes including fettuccine and a main dish consisting of spaghetti and gnocchi. In the meat section, brochettes of beef dish is currently featured, as is a chili burger. Visitors can also get their taste of soup and a number of potato or vegetable side dishes.



For dessert, one can find banana, plum, and pineapple kebobs; cookies; or a fruit tart. In the condiments category, visitors can find the Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise, or can search the holiday posts to find ideal recipes for Father’s Day or Thanksgiving. In all, there are plenty of recipes to choose from and the blog format provides a platform for frequent updates.



Crazy For Italian Food is more than just recipes. Visitors can also learn about a number of individual cookbooks written by the chef himself and see a complete list of bestsellers. In addition, a number of Famularo’s cookbooks are highlighted on the homepage, such as A Cooks Tour of Italy, Super Meals from Supermarkets, and Viva La Cucina Italiana. Visitors can browse the site and its list of delicacies or search for the food type of their choice.



For more information and to find Joe Famularo’s own recipes for great Italian dishes, go to his blog at http://www.crazyforitalianfood.com/



About Joe Famularo

Joe Famularo is a James Beard Award winning cookbook author. As a professional cookbook author and chef, he has created a vast array of Italian food recipes, and has published many cookbooks, recipes, and personally crafted stories. He created the Crazy For Italian Food blog to provide others with his knowledge, access to great recipes and cookbooks, and to allow readers to contact him directly with questions.