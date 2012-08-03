Joe Martino Named Vice President - Client Service - Fossil Generation and Distribution Division

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- The Burns and Roe Group, Inc. Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Martino as Vice President – Client Service. In his new role, Joe will be responsible for sales and marketing activities to the Fossil Power Generation customers throughout the United States. This will include new business development of gas turbine facilities, electrical transmission and distribution, plant retrofit and renewable energy applications.



Joe has over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing. He has a proven ability to effectively analyze markets and customer needs, target areas of highest return, and develop and implement strategies to attain sales goals. Mr. Martino earned a Master of Business Administration from University of New Hampshire Whittemore School of Business and Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Business Marine Transportation, Nautical Science from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.



“We are delighted to have Joe on our team,” stated Erol Ozkirbas, Senior Vice President of the Power Generation and Distribution Division of the company. “He offers us a tremendous amount of marketing experience in addition to a genuine commitment to customer satisfaction bringing Burns and Roe greater success in the power industry.”



About Burns and Roe

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website http://www.roe.com.