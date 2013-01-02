Exclusive Community Showing of Film on Penn State Coach Joe Paterno January 26, 2013

Baltimore, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- "The Joe We Know," a feature documentary film about legendary Penn State Football Coach Joe Paterno, will be presented on Sat., Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Beth El Congregation in Randallstown, just four days after the first anniversary of his passing away.



Portions of the film were shot in Baltimore last January, but local audiences have had few opportunities to view the final piece. Paterno died three days after filming was complete, unaware of the film's existence. Former Nittany Lions players share their personal stories in the film, highlighting the inspiration of their mentor and coach. These men, who have gone on to become professional athletes, doctors, lawyers, teachers, engineers and more, credit Paterno and his “Grand Experiment” football program for their professional and personal success.



Although free, tickets are required to attend the event. The screening will be followed by a producer's talk and audience question and answer period. Local Penn State football alumni who played under Coach Paterno will be available for an informal meet-and-greet prior to the screening. Doors open at 6 p.m.



Originally envisioned as a surprise 85th birthday gift for Paterno, the film was shot last year in 12 days in five cities — State College, Pittsburgh, New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Seventy athletes from six decades were interviewed. The Baltimore shoot on Jan. 12, 2012 was hosted by Penn State alumnus Joe Carlozo '73, a graduate of Calvert Hall and college roommate of Heisman winner John Cappelletti



“The Joe We Know” has been featured on PBS stations in Pennsylvania.



The Baltimore event is presented by the Penn State Letterman’s Club, Penn Staters United: Mid-Atlantic Region and other sponsors. The groups are focused on promoting the values espoused by Coach Paterno, educating the public about Paterno’s persistent integrity, and securing a fair legacy for the coach, especially in the wake of the recent scandal with connections to Penn State.



