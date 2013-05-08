Joe Player Successfully Shows His Balls to Richard Branson and Receives an Endorsement

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Joe Player, a serial and successful entrepreneur, has just received a celebrity endorsement from Richard Branson, the founder and chairman of Virgin Group, for his Light for Cause initiative. The endorsement comes on the heels of Joe’s recent success on the Indiegogo crowd-funding platform, where he raised $40,145 in order to help finance his trip to Branson’s Necker Island.



The fundraiser gave people the opportunity to pre-order a fun and funky product named The Original Groovy Light(TM), which is an amazingly cool looking puzzle lamp that people can easily assemble themselves. Referring to the Groovy Lights as his “balls,” Joe was determined to show them to Branson, and ultimately get an endorsement.



Joe was inspired to start Light for Cause after hearing about Branson’s book “Screw Business as Usual,” which focuses on the idea of using business as a way to promote positive changes in the world. As a young and passionate entrepreneur who wants to make a difference in the world, Joe found himself agreeing with the philosophy of the book. He decided to use The Original Groovy Light as a way to take the theme of the book and put it to work in his own life.



During the trip to Necker Island, Joe pitched his Light for Cause business concept to Branson and his Virgin Unite team. Joe’s story impressed all of the business retreat attendants, including Virgin Unite CEO Jean Oelwang, especially when they were displayed during a super hero themed beach party. Some notable guests included Marketing Expert Joe Polish; Actress Patricia Arquette; Author and Internet Entrepreneur Yanik Silver; and Celebrity Entrepreneur Kevin Harrington.



“This was a once in a lifetime experience. I was surrounded by such an amazing and inspiring group of people and made solid connections both on a personal and business level,” Joe said.



“I want to thank everyone who donated to my campaign and followed me on this crazy business adventure. Without your support I would’ve never made it to Necker and wouldn’t have received Richard’s endorsement for my Groovy Lights.”



About Joe Player

Joe is a serial entrepreneur and opportunity seeker who by the age of 22 had two successful pre-internet start-ups. Then in 1995, a search result from his very first web encounter sparked an idea that would change his life forever. Influenced by Tim Ferriss’s 4-Hour Workweek book, Joe now offers business automation consultation services and remotely manages multiple e-commerce websites from the small beach town of Playa Del Carmen, Mexico where he currently lives. Current projects include the branding, marketing and distribution of The Original Groovy Light (TM) product, a business idea that originated from Richard Branson’s “Screw Business as Usual” and “Business as a Force for Good” business model. In 2011, Joe was invited to lecture students at the University of Ottawa and most recently was a guest on Jason Hartman’s Speaking of Wealth Show. Some of Joe’s hobbies include socializing, scuba diving, snowboarding, kiteboarding and flying ultralight aircrafts. For more information, please visit http://www.lightforcause.com