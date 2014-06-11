Joe Salazar and Lawrin Goulston Salazar Look to Build Hollywood Media Center with Funding Support from Indiegogo

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Imagine being able to go to one place and choose from a database of dynamic, knowledgeable crew members and top notch acting talent while also having access to rental equipment, workshops on filmmaking, a rehearsal space, a place to shoot and ultimately screen the work in front of industry professionals. That is what Joe Salazar and Lawrin Goulston Salazar envision for the Hollywood Media Center.



The husband and wife team plans to establish a reputation for the Hollywood Media Center as a professional and positive working place for artists to collaborate and get their work done. They will hire a professional and friendly staff and do everything possible to create a fun and committed working experience for everyone who comes to them.



Joe and Lawrin are currently purchasing a beautiful, 4,000 sq. ft., three theatre venue located conveniently in the heart of Hollywood with ample parking. Their existing offerings are the LA Comedy Festival and the LA INDIE Film Festival, ongoing acting, improvisation and sketch comedy writing classes along with theatre rentals. With this purchase, they will be adding agent/manager showcases, casting director workshops, demo reel classes, voice-over classes, and much more.



The goal for Joe and Lawrin is to expand their services at this venue by launching the Hollywood Media Center, which will serve as a home for artists who wish to shoot their own material and get themselves the exposure they need. They will also be starting an all-level improvisation program, a late night comedy series, a monthly comedy event, monthly film screenings and expanding the acting school.



The funding budget of $150,000 will be spent to



1. Finish the spaces.



2. Buy equipment for the spaces.



3. Soundproof all three spaces.



4. Buy camera and sound equipment.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1kU0Ue7



About Hollywood Media Center

Hollywood Media Center is a proposed working place for artists to collaborate and get their work done. It will provide a database of dynamic, knowledgeable crew members and top notch acting talent while also having access to rental equipment, workshops on filmmaking, a rehearsal space, a place to shoot and ultimately screen the work in front of industry professionals.