Joey Atlas' Symulast Program Reveals How to Get Rid of Cellulite Naturally

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Joey Atlas is a fitness and nutrition expert who, along the years, specialized in the female body structure. This helped him research the development of cellulite after a friend came to him desperate and asked for his help. Numerous hours of work have turned to be priceless for thousands of women worldwide, who can now finally get rid of cellulite naturally.



Visit the Official Website & Download Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite E-book



The author has come up with a system based on exercises and lower body workouts that would stimulate the muscles typically affected by cellulite. This discovery was made after realizing that cellulite is actually caused by muscle atrophy, says the magazine’s review. As such, women need to engage in a series of targeted lower body movements that would tone those saggy muscles and reduce the appearance of cellulite dramatically.



In addition to promoting Joey Atlas’ Symulast method, presented in the author’s Truth about Cellulite downloadable e-book, http://www.CelluliteProcedures.com also provides women with a series of extra tips that would help them get rid of cellulite naturally. For instance, women could try body scrubs made of natural components such as brown sugar, coffee grounds, oil, and chocolate.



Ointments such as ivy and horsetail mixes or brown algae cataplasm are on the magazine’s list, as well. The bottom line is that there are many natural treatments women can try to reduce the unaesthetic aspect of cellulite, but none of them will work properly until the underlying cause of this condition is tackled.



This is where Symulast comes in, says CelluliteProcedures.com in the review on Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite e-book. By eliminating the cause, the symptoms are also eliminated. And the best part about this treatment is that it is also completely safe and natural, so it can be tried by women of all ages in the comfort of their own home, ends the magazine.