Joey Avniel Releases Drama with Mama, Eleven Ways to Stop Fighting with Your Mother

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Joey Avniel recently released Drama with Mama, Eleven Ways To Stop Fighting With Your Mother on Amazon to help adult children who have difficulties with their mothers fix it. This book provides tips and advice on how to improve the relationship between children and their mother.



More than 85% of people struggle with this relationship and since this is one of the most important relationships in life and it can affect an individual’s relationship with other people, it’s necessary to fix it immediately. Drama with Mama delivers tools to work on the relationship and improve it. What makes this book different from others is that instead of just providing good advice and tips on how to improve the relationship, it actually uses the children’s relationship with their mother as a spring board to their own personal transformation process. Once this is achieved, not only all the troubles with the mother will dissolve themselves away, but all other relationships will be improved as well.



Children can buy this book for themselves as the best gift for their mother since it will improve their relationship with her. Drama with Mama answers questions such as why moms are annoying sometimes, why she hurts her children, what moms really want and many more. It also offers tools such as The 5-Step Process to Start a Change, The Meaning of Life Technique, The No-Expectations Procedure, etc. The relationship between a mother and a child is of great importance. It is perceived by some people as a scary roller coaster ride, while a great journey by others. For many, motherhood is the biggest blessing one can have, but maintaining a strong bond with children is not a joke. There are times that children don’t understand why their mothers act that way and this leads to fights that only hurt both of them.



