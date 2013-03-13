Johan Matton Set for Feature Film 'Till We Meet Again'

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Johan Matton will be starring in the feature indie film Till We Meet Again playing the role of Erik, a troubled writer who suffers from panic attacks.



The film is to be director by the award winning director from Thailand - Bank Tangjaitrong. 'Till We Meet Again' will begin principal photography already this summer 2013 in New York and will finnish 2nd unit filming in Thailand in August where half the film takes place. The film is written by Johan Matton and Alix Purcell. The team has been working on the film on location in Thailand for 2 years and a Shot Teaser is to be released Spring 2013.



Johan is an independent actor from Sweden and won his first acting award for the musical film 'It is what it is' Directed by VP Boyle 2011



The film TWMA will be Produced by Johan Matton and Bank Tangjaitrong's indie production company Changing Film Productions together with one local team in Thailand as well as New York, both to be announced.



Bank and Johan has preciously worked on many projects together such as 'That Girl That Time' and 'Night Porter.'



For More Information Visit the website http://www.changingfilm.com/



For Media Contact:

Changing Film Productions

P: 646-318 95 82

E-mail: info@changingfilm.com

http://www.changingfilm.com/