John Azevedo at XCEL Climbs Another Step in the Microsoft Certification Program

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) --12/13/2011 -- It takes many steps to climb the ladder to achievement in the Microsoft Certification Program. Mr. Azevedo has already achieved his Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP) Certification during his employ with XCEL Professional Services. Now he has taken another step and completed his Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS): Microsoft Exchange Server 2010 Configuration.



The MCTS program is one of six various Microsoft Certification tracks that an Information Technology (IT) professionals can take to improve their skills and expertise. Included in the MCTS certification are thirteen additional certifications that an individual can pursue. The MCTS: Microsoft Exchange Server 2010, Configuration exam needed to be completed in order to receive Exchange Server certification.



Mr. Azevedo met all the requirements of the certification as he works on a continuous basis as a Messaging Generalist that has the responsibility for maintenance and administration of the Exchange servers in an enterprise environment. According to Mr. Azevedo, "The Microsoft TS: Microsoft Exchange Server exam was rigorous and covered seven skills, each carrying a weight of 13-15 percent. While it was very intense, I am looking forward to using the knowledge and expertise that I learned from the training at XCEL so I can offer worthwhile solutions for our clients."



XCEL is a Calgary-based leading IT services provider that excels in providing cost effective IT solutions to the Calgary business market. The managed services provider is the leader amongst IT Companies in Calgary, due in large part to the exceptional senior analysts they utilize to service their clients while providing first-class customer service and technology expertise.



About XCEL Professional Services

XCEL Professional Services is a Calgary-based IT Service Provider established in 2009. With a focus on IT Security for the SMB Market, XCEL has certified analysts on staff who care about the security and efficient operation of client networks. XCEL currently serves over 20 small to mid-sized businesses in the Calgary area, Saskatchewan, Central Alberta, British Columbia, and North Africa. Core services are IT Security, IT Projects (design, management, implementation, migration), and Managed IT Services (day-to-day computer and network support and maintenance).



Do you have questions about XCEL? Feel free to email us at info@xpsl.ca.