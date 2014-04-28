John Barban Launches the Venus Factor - a Complete Fat Loss Program, Specially Designed for Women

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- John Barban launches The Venus Factor which is a complete fat loss program, specially designed for women who want a perfect figure in just a little time. It has been attracting considerable attention from both house wives and working women all over the world. They offer tips, presentations and manuals regarding weight loss program, and promise to deliver excellence in customer support and services.



The Venus Factor offers a host of options, including a commendable weight loss program and nutrition plan, in addition to manuals and tips for better and quicker results. It is not about a restricted diet plan or hefty physical exercises instead using venus factor strategies, fat metabolism in female can be evolved.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD VENUS FACTOR EBOOK



Women who have experienced a rebound in weight after using other weight loss pills or programs would know that Venus Factor has magical properties and works genetically. It works with female metabolism instead of against it. By giving the details of your body dimensions, it gives you a full nutrition plan for the next 12 days.



Dr Jill Hollowell stated, “I’ve never reviewed a nutrition plan so perfectly catered for the female metabolism and hormonal environment to encourage quick sustainable fat loss”.



The program acquires fruitful results almost for every lady. It is not concerned with the amount of fat or pounds you had, but simply works for every woman to have a desired body shape. It does not only enhance the fat loss metabolic rate but also makes the body resistant to regain weight, hence considered a long term fat loss program.



“This truly cutting edge system has enabled hundreds of my female clients with already exceptional fat loss results to reach a remarkable new level of long term leanness” said a famous fitness expert, Kyle Leon.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD VENUS FACTOR EBOOK



Overall, Venus Factor is essential for those who want to lose weight naturally and in a healthy manner. It is the fitness tool that women will love because it still lets she live her life to the fullest. With hard work and dedication, she will definitely achieve her fitness and body shape goals.



About The Venus Factor

Venus Factor is a new downloadable weight loss e book, which has created quite a buzz in the fitness world by providing 100 percent successful results. This revolutionary exercise and diet plan helps women to reshape their body and increase their muscle mass. It also comprises of tips to keep women motivated, healthy, and focused. The author has offered a complete 60-days money back guarantee to ensure user satisfaction with every purchase.