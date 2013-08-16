John Creek, Personal Injury Lawyer Discusses Legal Options Available for GA Slip and Fall Accident Victims

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Slip and fall accidents are a common occurrence. Although a slip and fall accident can occur anywhere, a few places that seem to “attract” these types of accidents are restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, fitness centers, and parking lots. For instance, diners often slip and fall in restaurants when a drink spills onto the floor and the staff fails to clean the mess or fails to caution its guests about the spillage. Serious injuries result from slip and fall accidents, and thus, it is important to speak with a personal injury lawyer to discuss your legal options.



Slip And Fall Accident Lawyer - Statistics



- Slip and fall accidents are the second leading cause of injuries and death after car accidents.

- Hip fractures are the most common serious injuries caused by slip and fall accident, which often lead to greater health concerns.

- 60% of those who die from slip and fall accidents are 75 years or older.

- 8 million people visit the emergency room each year due to a slip and fall accident.

- Slip and fall accidents are the leading cause of work place injuries.



Common Injuries Resulting From Slip And Fall Accidents



Common injuries victims suffer due to slip and fall accidents are listed below.

- Head Injuries

- Brain Injuries

- Shoulder Injuries

- Hip Injuries

- Wrist Injuries

- Knee Injuries

- Muscle Injuries

- Spinal Injuries



We Can Help You



If you or a loved one has been injured in a slip and fall accident, contact our law firm today. Our personal injury lawyers will help you determine who is responsible and who is at fault for your injury. Our consultation and case evaluation are free. Our Georgia accident attorneys will help you obtain the financial compensation you deserve. Moreover, you will not pay any attorney fees until you receive an award or settlement. Kim Law, where clients refer friends and family. Dial 800.404.3537



For more information visit http://www.ksatlantainjurylaw.com/slip-and-fall-accidents