Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- John David Hyland Author of “Leading The Field: Strategies, Advice & Inspiration from World Class Experts” is a convicted felon.



His felony conviction can be located at the United States District Court, Eastern District of Virginia.



Offense date: July 25, 2006



Conviction date: August 22, 2008



Case number: 08CR4



Charged under code section: 18USC1001



2 years of supervised probation



In a press release it is stated “John Hyland is an advisor, speaker, and author of on financial matters who is revered for his entrepreneurial skills….On the issue of personal finances, John Hyland is the undisputed master. He is now in the process of publishing a series of books on the subject.”



However, it is never stated any news release that John Hyland previously declared bankruptcy and is a convicted felon.



John Hyland is now involved with a company that can be located at http://www.southwestcashflow.com. The business model looks similar to Mohawk Diversified LLC which John Hyland was associated. Mohawk Diversified has many blogs of hundreds of investors who lost all their monies. It is estimated that investors lost millions of dollars in Mohawk.



About The Committee of Mohawk Investors (CMI)

The Committee of Mohawk Investors (CMI) is a group of individuals who lost significant amounts of money in the Mohawk investment fiasco; we are actively looking for other Mohawk Investors please email us with your contact information at mohawkinvestors@gmail.com.



Contact:

The Committee of Mohawk Investors

MohawkInvestors@gmail.com

1633 Purdue Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90025