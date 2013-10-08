John Denver's Rare, Love Song to Humanity Releases at 16th Anniversary of His Death

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Legendary folk singer/songwriter John Denver wooed the masses in the 1970s with his passion-filled tunes, such as “Annie’s Song," “Sunshine On My Shoulders" and "Shanghai Breezes." But Denver’s most deep and heartfelt musical love letter seems to have come through a song he never had the chance to record called “The Wandering Soul (Love is the Answer).” It is said to be one of the last he wrote before his untimely death in a small plane crash in the late 1990s



Coinciding with the 16th anniversary of Denver’s passing on October 12, 1997, acclaimed Indie folk artist Luanne Hunt has recorded and released “The Wandering Soul (Love is the Answer)” on the Star Creek Entertainment label. The song lovingly and profoundly teaches that genuine peace and happiness can only be found within.



“I am deeply moved by ‘The Wandering Soul (Love is the Answer),’” said Matthew Flickstein, Telly Award-winning documentary filmmaker of "With One Voice."



“The lyrics are exquisite and Luanne’s voice and presence profoundly touch my heart. I can see how her voice and music can open people's eyes to the Divine and lovingly transform their hearts.“



Hunt’s own musical journey has been one of great personal, creative and spiritual transformation. By focusing on her artistic vision, she found the strength to overcome deep emotional wounds and follow her authentic path as a singer/songwriter.



Over the years, Hunt has built an impressive list of accomplishments and a worldwide fan base with her contemporary folk songs. Her 2007 CD “Breaking Through” produced two hit singles on U.S. and European Charts. The enchanting “Solace In The Wind” reached No. 1 on the European Country Music Association’s chart (Belgium) in July 2010.



The song also landed on the 2009 Grammy ballot in two categories: Best Country Song and Best Female Country Performance.



In December 2011, Hunt's holiday tune "Christmas Without You" went to No. 1 on the European Country Music Association charts in France, Denmark and Austria. It also was the second most played song in Europe during that month.



“The Wandering Soul (Love is the Answer)” will be utilized to raise funds for Forest Way Productions, a 501c3 charity dedicated to providing retreat opportunities conducive to spiritual growth. It also promotes creative projects designed to support a unified vision of spirituality in the world.



“The first time I heard ‘The Wandering Soul (Love is the Answer),’ I broke down and cried for a very long time,” said Hunt, who resides in Southern California. “I knew I had to record it and felt certain it was meant for something much greater than I could even fathom.



“I believe John (Denver) would be very pleased at how it is going to be used to further the mission of Forest Way Productions, and also promote peace and unity among mankind. Universal harmony what he was all about.”



“The Wandering Soul (Love is the Answer)" can be purchased and downloaded at iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and www.luannehunt.com



About Luanne Hunt

Luanne Hunt is a Grammy-balloted, Indie recording artist, who records on the Star Creek Entertainment label. Her contemporary folk tunes have been critically-acclaimed and many have topped Independent music charts around the world.