John Eric Home Magazine Readership Continues to Grow

Washington, D.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- John Eric today announced his John Eric Home® magazine is continuing to show an upward trend in circulation. Its July/August 2013 issue readership currently stands at 11,000+ readers.



The base of the publication’s readers comprises the Washington, D.C. metro market. Numbers in both this market and on a national level have shown a consistent growth pattern. Numbers are also growing internationally with viewers in countries such as The United Kingdom, Italy and China reading the magazine. Since its inception in March 2012, more than 10,000 readers have been added to its rolls.



“We are excited by the reception of the magazine,” says John Eric, Publisher. “John Eric Home started with a base of less than 2,000 readers. For the past few months, our numbers have consistently grown. We try to provide readers with interesting stories and columns so that they return each month. It seems as if they are not only doing so, but also telling friends and family of articles they have read.”



The July/August 2013 issue is a special travel-related publication of the magazine and features stories on Rome, Vancouver and Daytrips from Washington, D.C. The Cover Story is 2013: The Year of Italian Culture, an in-depth look at a cultural program planned and executed by the Italian embassy in Washington. In addition, stories on solar energy in the home, travel fashion and protecting your financial estate are contained in the issue.



The issue can be found at: http://issuu.com/johnericcompanies/docs/jeh.julyaug2013.issuu



About John Eric

John Eric is a Vice-President at TTR Sotheby’s Washington DC office. Eric is a prominent realtor in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region and is publisher of the monthly regional lifestyle magazine. John Eric Home is a custom-designed, regional lifestyle magazine which highlights local Washington DC personalities, businesses and restaurants.