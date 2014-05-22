John Foy Launches Immediate In-Site Legal Advice Using New Live Chat Software

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Personal injuries have the potential to affect the person for life, and in more far reaching ways than mere discomfort. A personal injury can affect economic potential and access to opportunities, as well as costing individuals both financially and psychologically. As such, it is understandable that those who have undergone an injury through no fault of their own should be entitled to compensation. John Foy legal practice in Atlanta, Georgia specializes in aggressively pursuing injury claims to get people the compensation they deserve, and has instigated a live chat service on their website to make justice more immediate than ever.



Through the new live chat service, individuals can be directed to one of the firm’s dedicated support staff, who will identify the nature of an individual’s enquiry, the circumstances of their injury and then connect them to the lawyer within the firm who specializes in cases of that nature, making sure individuals get the right assessment from the start.



The lawyers at John Foy will then explain the likelihood of success, help to calculate the claim based on both the individual’s circumstances and existing precedents, and outline a strategy of action should the individual decide to use the firm to represent their cause. The law offices has had success in a wide range of personal injury claims from car accidents (http://www.johnfoy.com/atlanta/car-accident-lawyer/) , to trips and falls and accidents at work.



A spokesperson for John Foy explained, “The live chat service is just one element of our commitment to a comprehensive customer service policy, helping victims everywhere get the knowledge they need to take appropriate action. We offer free consultations to anyone who has experienced a personal injury as a result of another individual or organization’s incompetence, negligence or malice, and through the live chat system we can more effectively understand what potential clients need and direct them to the appropriate individual in our legal team to begin devising a strategy.”



About John Foy

John Foy is a Georgia personal injury lawyer that represents victims in Atlanta and their families. His legal practice has a skilled team of lawyers that aggressively protect personal injury victims’ rights, pursuing the maximum compensation possible in all cases undertaken. Attention to detail, plain spoken legal advice and consistent quality of service are hallmarks of every Georgia personal injury lawyer in the firm. For more information please visit: http://www.johnfoy.com/