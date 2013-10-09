John Hancock Financial Network Producer Scott Storick Qualifies for Prestigious "Top of the Table"

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Outstanding client service, ethics and professionalism have elevated Scott R. Storick, RFC, of John Hancock Financial Network to qualify for the exclusive "Top of the Table" of the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals.® Storick is a 23-year MDRT member, a six-time Court of the Table qualifier and a 15-time Top of the Table qualifier.



Top of the Table status is the highest level of MDRT membership and places Storick among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. It recognizes Storick for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service and ethical conduct.



"Attaining Top of the Table membership in MDRT is a distinguishing career milestone reserved for a select few like Scott who have proven that they are among the best of the best," says MDRT President D. Scott Brennan.



In addition to recognizing career accomplishments, Top of the Table membership offers Storick the opportunity to further improve professional skills by sharing ideas and best practices with other leading professionals at the Top of the Table Annual Meeting and other educational forums.



Scott Storick’s success is based on a long history of social responsibility and strong leadership. Scott leads a team of passionate young professionals committed to delivering the type of products and services that John Hancock Financial Network is known for. For more information, contact Scott Storick at 561-417-8220, email at SStorick@jhnetwork.com. Please visit his website at http://www.scottstorick.com



About MDRT

Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is an international, independent association of nearly 38,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 450 companies in 76 countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.



Offering John Hancock Insurance Products. Registered Representative/ Securities offered through Signator Investors, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC. 7700 W. Camino Real, Third Floor, Boca Raton, FL 33433. 561-241-5488. 513-20130613-146048



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