Alaska Jewelry Is Now Offering Double Miles Through 2012

Sitka, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Alaska Jewelry, the popular online source for high quality jewelry and natural gold nuggets, is offering a special double miles deal for their mileage plan. Normally, customers earn one mile with Alaska Airlines for every one dollar they spend at AlaskaJewelry.com, however now through the end of 2012, customers will receive two miles for every dollar they spend. This comes as good news to consumers looking to take advantage of significant online deals while purchasing high quality jewelry or natural gold nuggets.



This double miles deal offers Alaskajewelry.com’s customers a unique opportunity to maximize their free mileage potential through Alaska Airlines. The miles accumulated can be used for travel to and from any of the over 80 cities that Alaska Airlines services in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In addition, the miles earned can be used with any of Alaska Airlines mileage plan airline partners or exchanged for gift certificates for shopping, music, magazines, and more. To begin earning, customers must first sign up for the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, which is free to join.



Alaska Jewelry offers a large collection of high quality jewelry at low prices online. They supply unique and best-in-class men’s rings, men’s wedding rings, sterling silver jewelry, wedding jewelry and more; including big industry names such as John Hardy Jewelry. Their inventory ranges from under $499 to above $5,000, to accommodate most shoppers’ needs.



The free miles can be earned on Alaska Jewelry’s full line of natural gold nugget jewelry and loose gold nuggets. Natural Alaskan gold has gained fame in recent years because of the rising market value of gold and because of popular television shows which feature people hunting for Alaskan gold. Click on the link for more information on gold nuggets for sale.



“With the steady rise in the value of gold, the popularity of jewelry featuring natural Alaskan gold nuggets has skyrocketed,” says owner Chris Fondell. The double miles deal gives customers a significant opportunity to benefit as they look to Alaska Jewelry as their online source of top quality jewelry, natural Alaskan gold, and more. Click on the link for information on forget me not jewelry.



About Alaska Jewelry

Goldsmith Gallery in Sitka, Alaska has been operated by Chris and Tamara Fondell since October of 1990. They originated in Iowa, but moved to Alaska to operate the jewelry store they now own. As the only locally-owned jewelry store in their town, they have expanded onto the World Wide Web to bring their “Home-town Jeweler” experience to the world. They offer high quality jewelry, including men’s wedding bands, unique engagement rings, fashion jewelry, Tungsten Rings, diamond rings and more. They offer excellent prices and special deals, like free shipping and Alaska Airlines Miles. For more information, visit www.alaskajewelry.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, or Pinterest.