John Hayes VP of US Sales and Marketing Featured in Canadian Manufacturing Material Management

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- According to Canadian Material Management and Distribution Magazine, John Hayes was featured in the “Who’s on the move this week” section of the magazine. The online version of the publication, Canadianmanufacturing.com, reported, “Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Seegrid Corp has promoted John Hayes to the role of vice-president of US sales and marketing. He will be responsible for overseeing sales, business development, applications engineering, and marketing services for the automated guided vehicle manufacturer.”



Canadianmanufacturing.com is the online center where industry connects. The magazine is the industrial news and information hub for Canada. The online publications include ten of the most-read industrial magazines. The magazine has integrated their Buyer’s Guides’ and the Fraser’s Directory into Canada’s largest online database of industrial firms available.



“Seegrid is the pioneer and leader in vision-guided robotic industrial trucks and we are poised to make a game-changing global impact on the material handling industry and I am very happy to be a part of this team and my new leadership role within Seegrid. I am confident that my extensive background in material handling automation has greatly impacted Seegrid and I look forward to increasing our sales efforts exponentially over the next several years,” reported John Hayes as the new Vice President of U.S. Sales and Marketing.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell, Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500