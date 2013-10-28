John Keenan Reaches out to His Fans with His First Album DVD Release

Wichita, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- John Keenan, a self-composer and a music artist has finally brought his music to the growing fan base. From Kansas, this multi-faceted singer is more than a vocalist, he is a composer, a true artist whose songs represent a new twist on R&B and rap. John had released his first album back in 2012 with the title ‘Where I went Wrong’. This album is now all set for a DVD release with other special features including ‘making of the video’.



Keenan started in 2012 with his first release making new waves in the music industry. And, now the artist has quit his day job and dedicated his time to making more music. His second album which is claimed to be the sequel to Where I Went Wrong is named “Imagination to the Nation”. Keenan attributes his independent style of music to soul touching renditions which are the result of the artist’s long term collaboration with the video company Half Square Films located in Wichita, Kansas.



The album is on Keenan’s own label, Full circle Entertainment which is a company encouraging new artists by giving them support by marketing their efforts.



‘Where I Went Wrong’ album’s DVD release which is set for release on November 1st 2013 will feature six HD music videos, comedic skits, commercials and three episodes of the making of the album. The artwork for the cover of the DVD was created by Garrett who worked on the "Taylor Made" Goetz as a work of abstract art to lend a creative hand to the artist’s amazing music skills.



John Keenan and Full circle Entertainment are working together to make the dreams of hundreds of music artists across the nation come true. The website of John Keenan also sells merchandise to help support this cause. For those interested to purchase John Keenan music inspired T shirts and other goodies can visit the website to place their orders. Every product is made to order and all orders follow a well-established shipping protocol.



Now that the DVD is due to release in November, the website is receiving widespread popularity. It has all the information on the artist’s new release, merchandise etc. To know more, log onto http://www.johnkeenanonline.com/



Media Contact

John Keenan

8405 W. Central Apt. 316

Wichita, KS 67212

316-249-3510

press@thafullcircle.com